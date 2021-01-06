Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Titans needed to defeat the Texans to clinch the AFC South.

As has become the norm, Derrick Henry provided everything the Titans needed.

The running back has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after rushing for a season-high 250 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards on 34 carries with a 52-yard touchdown, a 45-yard run, and a 28-yard run mixed in.

Henry’s performance put an exclamation point on his second consecutive rushing crown. In his fifth year out of Alabama, Henry led the league with 2,027 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 378 carries. He became just the eighth player to reach 2,000 yards rushing in a season and the first since Adrian Peterson’s 2,097 in 2012.

Tennessee will hope to continue riding Henry to a deep playoff run, starting with the club’s matchup against Baltimore in the wild-card round.