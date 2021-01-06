Drew Brees: Alvin Kamara will be fine without practicing

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. He is eligible to return to the active roster before the Saints’ playoff game against the Bears — but only on game day, after isolating all week. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is OK with that.

Brees said today that Kamara’s situation isn’t all that different from other players who have played on Sundays without practicing all week, and he thinks Kamara will be ready to go when the Saints need him on Sunday.

“I think Alvin will be fine,” Brees said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Kamara had a historic game the last time he took the field, tying an NFL record by scoring six touchdowns in the Saints’ Christmas Day win over the Vikings. The Saints hope he can have another impact performance in the playoffs, even without a single day of practice.