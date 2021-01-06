Eric Bieniemy interviewed with Jaguars on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Jets weren’t the only team to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Bieniemy also interviewed with the Jaguars. Bieniemy has also interviewed with the Falcons, Chargers, and Lions, which leaves the Texans as the only team without a head coach that he has not spoken to this week.

All of Bieniemy’s interviews took place remotely. In-person interviews with assistants from playoff teams are not permitted until after their teams have been eliminated.

Urban Meyer has been reported to be the Jaguars’ top choice, but Bieniemy would be an interesting choice for the team with the first overall pick if that partnership should fail to come to frutition. He’s spent the last three years working with Patrick Mahomes and something akin to Mahomes’ development is what the Jags would like to see with a quarterback taken with the top pick in April.