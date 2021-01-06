Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field for at least one more year

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2021, 9:30 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

As stadium naming rights go, few become an integral part of the name of the venue. In Pittsburgh, that’s precisely what has happened with Heinz Field.

And it will continue for at least one more year.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, the name will remain in place through 2021. The agreement was due to expire after the 2020 season.

Heinz Field opened in 2001, as the replacement for iconic Three Rivers Stadium, home of both the Steelers and Pirates for 30 years. On February 11, 2001, the predecessor — which was built immediately adjacent to Heinz Field — was imploded.

It’s hard to imagine Heinz Field being known by any name other than Heinz Field. If the change is going to be made, it won’t happen until 2022, at the earliest.

Unless Heinz plans to sell a lot more ketchup, a change is coming. Heinz paid only $57 million for the original 20-year deal, and annual average of $2.85 million. SoFi is believed to be paying $400 million for its 20-year naming-rights deal with the stadium shared by the Rams and Chargers.

9 responses to “Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field for at least one more year

  1. The stadium was largely paid for by PA taxpayers. I say that the naming rights and any proceeds from it be given to the PA taxpayers (myself included).

  2. You cannot compare Heinz Field to SoFi Stadium. SoFi is home to 2 teams, which means double the number of home games and marketing exposure for the stadium. Then there is the fact that SoFi Stadium will host premiere events, such as the Super Bowl, Wrelstemania, national title game for college football and the men’s NCAA Final Four. Those types of events generate a ton of media exposure and are the reason they were able to get such a large deal from SoFi. Heinz Field will never host any of these premiere events and as such, will not be able to command nearly as high a deal.

  3. Just like Miller Park in Milwaukee for the Brewers was around since 2001 and fit the team perfectly. Miller Park has changed to American Family park or something along those lines. As a fan it sucks but not much we can do. Somehow Lambeau Field has not had to go the corporate route yet and hopefully it can stay that way.

  4.
    ___________

    Go ahead, take your proceeds. However, please tell us how you intend to fund the stadium’s annual expenses? How do you intend to finance needed maintenance and upgrades?

    Are you also entitled to the concession sales proceeds? The parking fees? The ticket sales revenues? I’m just wondering how far your alleged ownership entitlement extends.

  5. Tam8899, Heinz field is also shared by multiple teams. The University of Pittsburgh also uses the stadium and even the facilities. High Schools also use it. Also, other events happen on the field. Famously, the movie The Dark Knight Rises shot a scene on that field. The one where Bane blows up the Stadium. Not Saying they need to get 400 Million, but for the Publicity they get from the Steelers playing on that field, the price will be high.

  6. What really sucks is when your stadium name is shared with your Division Rival (ATL & NO) or like JAX, when the bank merges annually.

  7.
    January 6, 2021 at 9:41 am
    The stadium was largely paid for by PA taxpayers. I say that the naming rights and any proceeds from it be given to the PA taxpayers (myself included).
    ————————————————

    Yep – publicly funded stadiums only benefit the owners. The public only pays.

  8. its only a name and a pretty lame one at that…i wont miss the name when it is eventually changed..

  9. I love my Oriole Park at Camden Yards (OPACY). That place is owned by MD State. Lottery proceeds keep the stadium up-to-date as well as M&T for the Ravens. MD State gave Art whatever he asked for to move here, including naming rights.

    I think the OPACY name will stay indefinitely due to the iconic status of the stadium. Not so much the on-field product but the way it ushered in the throw-back designs for stadiums after that. Before OPACY the trend was modern and futuristic architecture. Since then, many more great stadiums that have come that are probably better than OPACY, but it was the pioneer of the breed.

