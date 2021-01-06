Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field for at least one more year

USA TODAY Sports

As stadium naming rights go, few become an integral part of the name of the venue. In Pittsburgh, that’s precisely what has happened with Heinz Field.

And it will continue for at least one more year.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, the name will remain in place through 2021. The agreement was due to expire after the 2020 season.

Heinz Field opened in 2001, as the replacement for iconic Three Rivers Stadium, home of both the Steelers and Pirates for 30 years. On February 11, 2001, the predecessor — which was built immediately adjacent to Heinz Field — was imploded.

It’s hard to imagine Heinz Field being known by any name other than Heinz Field. If the change is going to be made, it won’t happen until 2022, at the earliest.

Unless Heinz plans to sell a lot more ketchup, a change is coming. Heinz paid only $57 million for the original 20-year deal, and annual average of $2.85 million. SoFi is believed to be paying $400 million for its 20-year naming-rights deal with the stadium shared by the Rams and Chargers.