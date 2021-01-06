Jamal Adams says he is “full go” for Saturday

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams missed four games this season with an injury. He isn’t about to miss his first playoff game.

“No question in my mind, I’m playing, man,” Adams said Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m gonna be out there. So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t playing, so let’s get that out there. I’m full go.”

Adams injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter on a block by 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. He already was playing through a right shoulder issue.

Adams missed four games earlier this season with a groin strain.

“It’s just another challenge, man,’ Adams said of his shoulder. “I’m a savage, bro. I’m a warrior, man. It doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes. It’s not about me. It’s always gonna be bigger than me. It’s about this team. It’s about my brothers. It’s about my family back home, my why. . . . I’m excited for this opportunity. It doesn’t matter what obstacle was thrown my way, I always figure it out. And that’s all that matters, man, so I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

Adams was a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice. The Seahawks have not finished Wednesday’s practice yet.

Adams set the NFL’s single-season sacks record by a defensive back with 9.5 in only 12 games.

“I’m not going to be limited to anything,” Adams said. “I’m full go, full energy. I’m going to be me. I’m going out there to continue to make plays and continue to help the team win.”