Jarran Reed, Chris Carson, Jamal Adams return to practice

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (shoulder/hand) insists he will play Saturday, and the practice report backs that up.

Adams, defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and running back ﻿Chris Carson﻿ (foot/load management) returned to limited participation Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet) also returned to work on a limited basis.

Offensive guard Mike Iupati (neck) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) went from being limited Tuesday to full practices Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) is a concern. After being a full participant Tuesday, Mone did not practice Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s practice report remained the same.