Jarran Reed, Chris Carson, Jamal Adams return to practice

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (shoulder/hand) insists he will play Saturday, and the practice report backs that up.
Adams, defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and running back Chris Carson (foot/load management) returned to limited participation Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday.
Left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet) also returned to work on a limited basis.
Offensive guard Mike Iupati (neck) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) went from being limited Tuesday to full practices Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) is a concern. After being a full participant Tuesday, Mone did not practice Wednesday.
The rest of the team’s practice report remained the same.