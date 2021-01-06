Jets complete interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has used the early part of this bye week to take part in interviews for head coaching vacancies.

The Jets announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Bieniemy. The Jets fired Adam Gase hours after their 2-14 season came to an end last Sunday.

Bieniemy also interviewed with the Jets before they hired Gase in 2019, although that was before current General Manager Joe Douglas was on the job. Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said this week that Douglas is running this search.

Bieniemy joins Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as some of the hottest names on this year’s head coaching market. He has already interviewed with the Falcons, Lions, and Chargers and is also expected to be a candidate for the two other vacancies.