Joe Brady interviewing with Falcons Wednesday

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady faced the Falcons twice during the regular season and he’ll have the opportunity to share his thoughts on the team on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brady is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy. He interviewed with the Texans on Tuesday and the Chargers have requested an interview with him as well.

One of the thoughts the Falcons will likely want to know is how Brady feels about quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said this week that he wants to hear a plan about how to build a championship team from coaching and General Manager candidates.

“That may include Matt and Julio for now, for the next two years, three years, or may not. I have no idea,” Blank said.

The Falcons have interviewed 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and their interim head coach Raheem Morris. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are also expected to interview with the team.