John Mara: Dave Gettleman is coming back as Giants’ GM in 2021

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s job is safe.

Gettleman’s boss, Giants owner John Mara, made that clear today, telling reporters that Gettleman is coming back.

There had been talk this season that Gettleman’s job could be in jeopardy, but Mara said he believes Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge work well together and have the team pointing in the right direction.

Gettleman took over the Giants’ front office after they went 3-13 in 2017 and has failed to make a significant improvement, going 5-11, 4-12 and 6-10 in his three years at the helm.

Despite Mara’s vote of confidence, Gettleman has to be on the hot seat heading into 2021. If Gettleman’s chosen quarterback, Daniel Jones, doesn’t develop into a player who can lead the Giants into the playoffs, it’s hard to believe Mara will be quite so positive about Gettleman a year from now.