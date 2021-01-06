Kevin Stefanski on missing Sunday: Players know how we play

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski met the media Wednesday for the first time since he learned that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski said that he’s fine and more concerned about others in the organization that have also tested positive recently. Those tests mean that Stefanski and others will not be available for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Steelers.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer will take over as head coach for the game. Stefanski said he is “disappointed for anybody that can’t be a part of” that game, but that he does not think that his absence should create a particular difficulty for the team.

“I think the players understand that it doesn’t really matter who the head coach is on Sunday,” Stefanski said. “They know how we play.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will take Stefanski’s place as the offensive playcaller. Stefanski also downplayed his absence on that front, saying that he puts “my finger on a chart and I read” and that Van Pelt can do that better than he can.

That may be an oversimplification, but Stefanski’s message to the team is that they “have to find a way” to win despite any adverse circumstances they may be experiencing this week.