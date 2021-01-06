Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings had a disappointing season, but they were able to end it with a win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ play had something to do with that. Cousins went 28-of-40 for 405 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings held off the Lions for a 37-35 win. Cousins also ran for a touchdown and benefitted from a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty on the way to victory.

The NFL announced that Cousins was named the NFC’s final offensive player of the week for the 2020 season on Wednesday. It’s the second time that Cousins has taken the prize this season and the sixth time in his career.

Cousins and the Vikings will be back to try for more than individual accolades later this year.