Lamar Jackson: Definitely trying to erase narrative we can’t win in playoffs

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team to the playoffs as AFC North champs in each of his first two seasons, but that’s where things ended both times.

The Chargers knocked them out in 2018 and the Titans did the same last season. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC for that one and the back-to-back losses have given rise to questions about whether the Ravens can win in the playoffs with Jackson as their quarterback.

Jackson knows that doubts exist and said Wednesday that he hopes to eliminate them when they take on the Titans in Nashville this Sunday.

“It’s win or go home right now,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com “I don’t really care about what people got to say. . . . It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s No.1 right now in my mind.”

The Ravens will bring a five-game winning streak with them into the game and winning all of them was necessary to get to the playoffs. The competition will be stiffer than what the Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, and Bengals provided them, but a longer time with the mindset of win or go home may lead to better results despite the uptick in opposition.