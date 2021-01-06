Leonard Williams is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Leonard Williams closed out the 2020 season with a bang.

Williams had three sacks, seven tackles, five quarterback hits, and a pass defensed as the Giants beat the Cowboys 23-19 in Week 17. That win didn’t get the Giants into the playoffs, but the effort was enough for Williams to be named the final NFC defensive player of the week for the season.

The outing capped an excellent season for Williams. He set a career high with 11.5 sacks and showed the kind of playmaking ability that led the Giants to trade a pair of draft picks for him during the 2019 season.

Williams played out the year on the franchise tag, so he’ll be heading into free agency in strong position if the Giants don’t find a way to keep him off the open market.