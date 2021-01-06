Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell out of practice for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens had four players miss Wednesday’s practice as they begin the work week ahead of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Titans.

Receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle), offensive tackle D.J. Fluker (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (non-injury) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

The Ravens had three other players at least participate in individual drills.

Center Patrick Mekari (back), outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) practiced on a limited basis.

The Ravens are expected to have most, if not all, of the players on their injury list available for the game.