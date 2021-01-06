Maxx Crosby named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Raiders finished at 8-8 with a 32-31 win over the Broncos on Sunday, reaching at least a .500 record for the first time since 2016.

Second-year defensive end Maxx Crosby blocked two field goals to help capture the victory and has now been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Crosby’s first block came at the end of the second quarter when Brandon McManus attempted a 70-yard field goal. Then his second was at the end of the game when McManus attempted a 63-yarder with just nine seconds left.

Starting all 16 games in 2020, Crosby finished with a team-leading 7.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits. While this week’s award is for his effort on special teams, Crosby is a solid piece for Las Vegas’ next defensive coordinator to build around.