NFL: No indication of COVID-19 spread within the Browns’ facility

Getty Images

Last week, when it appeared that the Cleveland Browns were experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, the NFL said that the sharp uptick in infections resulted from community spread.

The NFL still believes that’s the case.

“While we are continuing to monitor, there’s been no indication of a spread among the team facility,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email this morning. “This is based on contact tracing and also genomic sequencing that has been conducted to date.”

It’s an important distinction because the Sunday night playoff game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh will be delayed only if the league believes that the Browns are experiencing an uncontained outbreak of the virus. Absent such proof, the Browns will be expected to proceed, regardless of any players or coaches who may test positive between now and Sunday.