Panthers interviewing Ed Dodds for G.M. job Wednesday

The Panthers have been busy interviewing General Manager candidates this week and they’ll add at least one more name to the list on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds for the opening created by the firing of Marty Hurney.

Dodds worked for the Raiders and Seahawks before joining the Colts in 2017. His name has come up for other openings in recent years, but he has yet to take the next step up the personnel ladder.

The Panthers interviewed Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio on Tuesday, but he’s headed to Houston. Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, and Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland have also interviewed with the team.