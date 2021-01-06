Panthers QB coach Jake Peetz hired as LSU offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers hired their offensive coordinator Joe Brady off of Ed Orgeron’s LSU staff last year and LSU has now returned the favor.

LSU announced that Jake Peetz has been hired as their new offensive coordinator. Peetz was the team’s quarterbacks coach under Brady this season.

Peetz joined the Panthers as their running backs coach in 2019 and spent the 2018 season as an offensive analyst for Alabama. He was the Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2017 and has also worked for Washington and Jacksonville during his coaching career.

Brady is drawing head coaching interest after his first year with the Panthers. If Peetz is able to generate the kind of offensive success at LSU that Brady did, his name will likely start being linked with bigger jobs as well.

The Panthers will also have to replace offensive assistant DJ Mangas. He has been named the passing game coordinator at LSU after spending the 2019 season on the school’s staff.