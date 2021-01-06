Rams activate Cooper Kupp off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Rams will have their leading receiver back for their wild-card matchup with the Seahawks.

Los Angeles activated Cooper Kupp off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon, putting him in position to practice and play for this weekend’s playoff game.

Kupp was one of a few key Rams players missing in Week 17 when the club defeated the Cardinals to clinch a playoff berth. Quarterback Jared Goff was out after suffering a broken thumb and his status is still unclear for Sunday. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers was also out on the COVID-19 list.

In his fourth season out of Eastern Washington, Kupp finished 2020 with 92 receptions for 974 yards with three touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 66 yards in Los Angeles’ Week 16 loss to Seattle.