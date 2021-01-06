Report: Rich Scangarello won’t return to Eagles coaching staff

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will not bring back senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello to their coaching staff in 2021, according to Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan of InsideTheBirds.com.

Scangarello did not have a contract beyond the 2020 season and the Eagles will not extend a new one to keep him as a part of the staff moving forward.

Scangarello would be the first known departure from the offensive coaching staff for the Eagles. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is also not returning to the team next year.

Scangarello joined the Eagles after one season as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos under Vic Fangio. He had previously spent two years as the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. In addition to stretches at the college level, Scangarello served as an offensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and the Oakland Raiders in 2009.