Roquan Smith wouldn’t have practiced on Wednesday

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith hurt his elbow in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and his status for this Sunday’s game in New Orleans is very much up in the air.

The Bears held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and estimated that Smith would not have participated in a regular practice. Head coach Matt Nagy has not given much of an update on Smith’s condition since the injury and said only that he’d get an injury designation on Friday.

Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related) would have joined Smith and cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) as non-participants. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) would have been a limited participant

Linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) are frequently given extra rest during the practice week, but the Bears said both would have been full participants.