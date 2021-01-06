Ryan Succop is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers called on kicker Ryan Succop often during last Sunday’s game against the Falcons and he delivered every time he was asked to make a kick.

Succop connected on all three field goals and all five extra points he attempted in a 44-27 win that assured the Bucs of the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Succop has been recognized as the NFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the second time he’s been the weekly winner this year and he’s taken seven of the awards over the course of his career.

Succop was 28-of-31 on field goals and 52-of-57 on extra points on the season. He’ll be back in action against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night of the Wild Card round.