Seahawks remove Damarious Randall from COVID-19 list, sign Luke Willson

Getty Images

The Seahawks removed safety Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Randall and right tackle Brandon Shell went on the reserve list Saturday as high-risk close contacts. The Seahawks activated Shell on Tuesday. They now have no one left on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Randall, who signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad Sept. 30, has played 10 games for Seattle. He has seen action on 35 defensive plays and 69 on special teams.

The Seahawks also announced they added tight end Luke Willson to their 53-player roster. They signed Willson off their practice squad.

Seattle placed cornerback Jayson Stanley (hamstring) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Seahawks also made an addition to their practice squad, signing cornerback Jordan Miller. Miller was a fifth-round choice of the Falcons in 2019.