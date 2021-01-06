Steelers could get Matt Feiler, Robert Spillane back this week

Getty Images

The Steelers may get a couple of players off of injured reserve to face the Browns on Sunday night.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that left guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane could both be activated for the Wild Card round. Feiler missed three games with a pectoral injury while Spillane has missed four games with a knee injury.

“The potential inclusion of those guys is exciting, but it creates some challenges from a decision-making standpoint because we feel like we’ve got some options,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s a good problem to have as we prepare to work this week.”

Rookie Kevin Dotson has filled in for Feiler while Avery Williamson has started in place of Spillane, who first moved into the role when Devin Bush was lost for the season.

Feiler and Spillane could be back, but the Steelers are expected to remain without cornerback Joe Haden after last week’s positive test for COVID-19.