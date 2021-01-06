Stefon Diggs didn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ practice participation took a step in the wrong direction on Wednesday, but he didn’t sound worried about being available on Saturday against the Colts.

Diggs was listed as a non-participant in practice due to an oblique injury. Diggs was estimated to be a limited participant on Tuesday’s injury report, so his condition either got worse or the team decided that rest will be of greater benefit to him than being on the practice field.

Diggs suggested that it was the latter when he told reporters “I’m cool” after practice. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before Wednesday’s practice that Diggs’ injury is “just something that came up” and he wasn’t sure how the injury occurred.

Two other wide receivers were on the injury report. Cole Beasley (knee) remained out of practice and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) was a limited participant.