Taysom Hill limited with concussion

Saints quarterback/running back/receiver/tight end Taysom Hill played 21 offensive snaps and three on special teams Sunday. He left for the locker room early in the game and didn’t return.

Three days later, Hill is on the team’s practice report for the first time this season. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a concussion.

Starting free safety Marcus Williams, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, returned to practice on a limited basis.

The Saints also listed tight end Josh Hill (hand), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) and defensive back J.T. Gray (shoulder) as limited.

Offensive guard Nick Easton (concussion) was the only player the Saints listed as not practicing.