Texans pass on interviewing Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has become a top candidate for an NFL coaching job in 2020. He is not a candidate for the coaching job in Houston.

The Texans are the only team with a head-coaching vacancy that hasn’t requested permission to interview Bieniemy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The Chargers, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, and Falcons have interviewed Bieniemy, who has helped turn quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a superstar. The Texans have Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Why not at least interview Bieniemy? Although the Texans have no obligation to do so, it’s hard to have much faith in their process — or to believe this search isn’t about finding the best coach for the Texans but finding the best coach for Jack Easterby — if Bieniemy isn’t given a chance to interview for the position.

It would be interesting to hear the Texans explain the basis for their decision to overlook Bieniemy at some point. And it would be interesting to know what Watson thinks about it.

Maybe we do. Maybe that’s the message contained in Watson’s cryptic tweet from late Tuesday: “Some things never change.”