Titans trainer tests positive, facility stays open

A Tennessee Titans trainer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans are keeping their facility open while conducting contact tracing, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If contact tracing reveals that the trainer had close contact with any players, those players would have to go into isolation. That the Titans are keeping their facility open suggests that the team does not believe there’s been any close contact between the trainer and players.

The Titans host the Ravens on Sunday and there has been no indication that this test will affect the game.