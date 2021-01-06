Trevor Lawrence declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 6, 2021, 10:25 AM EST
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State
Next stop, Jacksonville?

What was long expected has come to pass, as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a video posted on social media, Lawrence thanked his college coaches, teammates, and fans for their support in his three years at the university.

“I’ll look back at these three years and have the best memories,” Lawrence said. “I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges. Just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come, but I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”

Lawrence’s collegiate career didn’t finish as he would’ve liked, with Clemson falling to Ohio State on 49-28 last week. But he still ended the 2020 season having completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,153 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was the Heisman Trophy runner up to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Lawrence has long been the presumable No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. We’ll see if the Jaguars new General Manager and head coach make that a reality in a few months.

11 responses to “Trevor Lawrence declares for 2021 NFL Draft

  1. Two years in a row he chokes in big games…yea that’s the type of leader you want for an NFL franchise!

  3. This dude has it made. He’s a lock to be a first overall pick. All he has to do between now and the draft? EAT. Seriously, gaining 10-15 lbs could be the difference between a season ending injury and a ROTY campaign

  4. It’s really the best move for him. If he came back for his senior year, he risked the Jets NOT screwing up tanking next year and then drafting him.

  5. Strong quarterback with a bright future but not even close to the best QB since Andrew Luck in 2012. Not even the best QB prospect at Clemson since 2012. Generational quarterbacks don’t completely disappear in 2 straight college championship appearances when the pressure is on.

  7. He had to declare. Coming back to school after a bad loss, not to mention putting himself at risk for injury like Matt Barkley did, would be crazy. Jax is a bad franchise but has plenty of talent for him to develop with, if management and a new coaching staff, can work together.

  8. Funny how people want to dwell on the last game and not the body of work. He is the best QB to come out in some time. Haters will hate but he will be making money.

  9. The Jags should focus on 1 thing after selecting Lawrence. The OL to protect a long term investment.

  10. So the last two losses in The College Football Playoffs were on Lawrence ??

    Expect many thank you cards from Brent Venables and the Clemson defense which got soundly manhandled in each of those contests.

  11. That kid did not choke in that last game. That coaching staff was not ready for Ryan Day.

