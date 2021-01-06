Trevor Lawrence declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Next stop, Jacksonville?

What was long expected has come to pass, as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a video posted on social media, Lawrence thanked his college coaches, teammates, and fans for their support in his three years at the university.

“I’ll look back at these three years and have the best memories,” Lawrence said. “I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges. Just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come, but I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”

Lawrence’s collegiate career didn’t finish as he would’ve liked, with Clemson falling to Ohio State on 49-28 last week. But he still ended the 2020 season having completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,153 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was the Heisman Trophy runner up to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Lawrence has long been the presumable No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. We’ll see if the Jaguars new General Manager and head coach make that a reality in a few months.