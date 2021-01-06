Tyson Alualu, Vince Williams sit out Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu played 51 defensive snaps in Sunday’s game against the Browns. He was on the injury report last week with an ankle injury, missing last Wednesday’s work before being a full participant Thursday and Friday.

Alualu, who 39 tackles and two sacks this season, did not practice Wednesday with his ankle injury.

The Steelers also were without linebacker Vince Williams, who played 28 defensive snaps Sunday. Williams has a quadriceps injury.

Safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) was a full participant after missing the Week 17 game.

Kicker Chris Boswell, who missed Sunday’s game with his groin injury, and cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) were limited.

Offensive guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane returned to practice Wednesday. Both could return from injured reserve this week.