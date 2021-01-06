Zac Taylor: We’re close to turning the corner

Getty Images

The Bengals have gone 6-25-1 over the last two seasons, but that didn’t cost head coach Zac Taylor his job.

Bengals owner Mike Brown announced on Monday that Taylor would return for a third season in Cincinnati in a statement that said the team is “bullish on the foundation Zac is building.” Others have noted that the remaining money on Taylor’s contract may have played a role, but Taylor gets another shot either way.

“That’s enormous, I do appreciate that. Ownership has always been supportive. We communicate on a constant basis, which is critical in this league. And so, I do appreciate that because we do feel like we’re close to turning the corner,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We have to win a lot more football games. There’s no doubt about that. We’re not running from that, but certainly we’re all excited to continue to great things here and looking forward to next season already.”

Brown and Taylor both noted injuries to key players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, as part of the reason why the team had another down year as well as why they feel better days are ahead. That remains to be seen, but Taylor will have a hard time reaching the corner if he doesn’t get there in 2021.