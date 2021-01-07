A.J. Brown did not practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Titans did not practice Wednesday, but wide receiver A.J. Brown was limited on their estimated injury report.

The club did practice on Thursday, but Brown did not.

Tennessee listed Brown as a non-participant for the session with a knee injury. Brown caught a 52-yard pass to set up Sam Sloman’s game-winning touchdown in Week 17, but now his may be in question for Sunday’s playoff game against the Ravens.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) also went from being listed as limited on Wednesday to not practicing on Thursday.

Left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) were DNPs for the second day in a row. Saffold, however, said in his Wednesday press conference that he plans to play.

Running back Darrynton Evans (shoulder) remained limited. Running back Derrick Henry (not injury related) was also limited.

Center Aaron Brewer (not injury related) did not practice. Safety Kevin Byard (not injury related) went from DNP to full.

Coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Titans listed Stephen Gostkowski (not injury related) as full.

Linebacker Daren Bates (hip), center Ben Jones (hamstring), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist), and linebacker Derick Roberson (hamstring) were full.