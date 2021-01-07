Aaron Rodgers: I feel as good as I’ve ever felt after the regular season

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has played 16 seasons. In nine of those seasons, the Packers quarterback has played all 16 games.

Never has he entered the postseason as fresh as he feels this postseason.

Rodgers was sacked only 20 times, second-fewest in the NFL behind Philip Rivers among qualifying quarterbacks. It is the fewest sacks Rodgers has taken in a single-season since he became the starter.

“I definitely feel as good as I’ve felt after the season in I can’t even remember,” Rodgers said Thursday. “That’s a big positive, especially at 37. A lot of that’s due to the low number of sacks that we had. Obviously, I consider some of the things I’ve done in the offseason, in the weight room, a big help as well. But it’s been one of those years. Sometimes you can’t avoid those things. Just things can happen. Guys can fall on your legs or take a misstep. But this year I’ve thankfully avoided those and feel really good.”

Rodgers did not miss a practice this season and played 98 percent of the offensive snaps.

“I think it’s the strongest I’ve definitely felt and, yeah, probably the least sore, the least amount of bumps and issues,” he said. “I think we all deal with certain things throughout the season, but to be able to have made it through every practice and not be limited in any of them definitely was a change for me, a very welcomed change.”

Rodgers, the MVP favorite, led the NFL in completion percentage (70.7), passing touchdowns (48) and passer rating (121.5).