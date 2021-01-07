Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Most people expect Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be named the league’s Most Valuable Player in a few weeks and he won another award on Thursday.

The NFL announced that Rodgers has been named the NFC offensive player of the month. It is the ninth time he has received those honors and the first since the 2016 season.

Rodgers piloted the Packers to wins in their final five games of the season. He went 111-of-145 for 1,199 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception in those outings. Rodgers also ran for two scores to round out another impressive month of work.

Those five wins clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the Packers. They’ll be off this weekend while they wait to see who will be the next to attempt to slow down Rodgers.