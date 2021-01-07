Allen Robinson joins Roquan Smith in sitting out at Bears practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was a full participant in Bears practice on Wednesday, but he was out of action on Thursday.

Robinson is listed with a hamstring injury and a downgrade like Thursday’s would often be a bad sign for Sunday’s Wild Card round game against the Saints. Robinson’s practice workload has followed this pattern in recent weeks, however, and he has not missed game action.

The outlook for linebacker Roquan Smith isn’t as good. Smith remained out of practice on Thursday after hurting his elbow in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said, via Mike Berman of NBC5 Chicago, that the team is “still holding out hope.”

Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (personal) missed practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) joined them on the sideline. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Duke Shelley (knee) were limited participants.