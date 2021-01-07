Alvin Kamara tweets “see y’all Sunday”

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Saints placed him on the list last Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kamara, though, is eligible to return to the active roster before Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bears, but only on game day, after his 10-day isolation ends. Sean Payton, of course, wasn’t giving anything away earlier in the week when the Saints coach said “we’ll see” about Kamara’s availability.

Kamara’s Thursday night tweet was more forthcoming: “See y’all Sunday.” He added a red heart emoji to the post.

The Saints are working in unorthodox ways to keep Kamara engaged this week, Amie Just of The Times-Picayune reports. The four-time Pro Bowler is attending meetings remotely and even watching practice through video conferencing.

Kamara scored six touchdowns in his last game, the Saints’ Christmas Day victory over the Vikings, and finished with a league-best 21 rushing and receiving touchdowns. He also set career-highs with 83 receptions and 932 rushing yards.