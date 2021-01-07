Amari Cooper had ankle surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will spend the early part of his offseason recovering from ankle surgery.

Cooper posted a shot of his leg in a walking boot on Instagram Thursday and wrote that surgery was successful.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the surgery was on his ankle and was a cleanup procedure. Cooper is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program, although the exact nature of this year’s offseason program is very much up in the air at the moment.

Cooper had 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns for the Cowboys this season. It was the first year of the five-year deal he signed with he team last offseason.