Arthur Smith: Derrick Henry reaching 2,000 yards is a credit to him

Titans running back Derrick Henry became just the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards with his performance against the Texans in Week 17.

Henry needed 226 yards to accomplish the feat and ended up with 250 on 34 carries in Tennessee’s 41-38 win.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith — a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs — said on Thursday that Henry reached 2k in large part because of the flow of the game.

“We were, obviously, calling it to win the game,” Smith said in his press conference. “I can sit here and give you coach speak and [say] I wasn’t paying attention to it going in — I mean, everybody knew that he was close to 2,000 yards. But that’s not why he got it. He got it… it’s a credit to obviously taking care of himself. He’s coming up in big moments. And, really, how the offense blocked as a whole. We were going to do whatever we had to do to win the game — that hasn’t changed. And it won’t change this Sunday. It’s a credit to him and really the whole offense for how it worked out over the season and how it finished in Week 17.”

Henry won his second consecutive rushing title in 2020, this year finishing 470 yards ahead of the league’s No. 2 rusher, Dalvin Cook. The Titans will likely lean heavily on Henry again in this weekend’s wild-card matchup with the Ravens.