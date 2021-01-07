Baker Mayfield: Whoever we have out there, we’re counting on them

Getty Images

The Browns have a lot working against them for their first playoff game in nearly two decades — including their head coach and offensive play caller being out after testing positive for COVID-19.

But quarterback Baker Mayfield is making no excuses as the team virtually prepares.

“It’s adapt and play,” Mayfield said Thursday, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan Cleveland. “Whoever we have out there, we’re counting on them.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays instead of Stefanski on Sunday. Mayfield said the lines of communication are usually open between him, Stefasnki, and Van Pelt and that hasn’t changed this week.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a few little nuances with ‘AVP’ calling it,” Mayfield said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But Kevin and him are still talking, we’re all still having those conversations throughout the week just like a normal game-plan week would go.”

Mayfield finished the regular season having completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions — his fewest picks since entering the league in 2018. He’ll have to take care of the football just as if Stefanski were calling plays to give the Browns a better shot at winning on Sunday.