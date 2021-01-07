Bengals parting ways with several assistant coaches

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be back for the 2021 season, but his staff is going to look a lot different.

NFL Media reports that at least four assistant coaches will not return for another year with the team. Offensive line coach Jim Turner, wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, defensive line coach Nick Eason, and running backs coach Jemal Singleton are the quartet moving on to other pursuits.

Singleton is taking a job with the University of Kentucky while it appears the other three will be relieved of their duties. There are not expected to be changes at the coordinator level in Cincinnati.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is expected to interview with the team to replace Turner. There’s no word of who else might be in the mix for that job or the other openings.