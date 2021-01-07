Brad Holmes, George Paton interview for Lions G.M. job

Getty Images

The Lions announced the completion of a pair of interviews for their General Manager position.

The team spoke with Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes and Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton. The Lions created the opening when they fired Bob Quinn in November.

Holmes has also interviewed with the Falcons this week. Paton’s name is also on the list of candidates in Denver and he’s been in the mix for other G.M. jobs in recent seasons.

The Lions have also interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, and three internal candidates. Saints assistant General Managers Terry Fontenot and Jeff Ireland may also interview with the team.