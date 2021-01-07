Browns activate Andrew Sendejo, place Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

There was good news and bad news for Cleveland’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

The good is that the Browns activated starting safety Andrew Sendejo off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed Cleveland’s Week 17 win over Pittsburgh after being placed on the list on Dec. 29. In 14 games, Sendejo recorded 67 total tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

But the Browns also placed fellow starting safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list. Harrison just returned from a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve in Week 17. He had one interception, seven passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and a sack in 2020.

Cleveland also placed linebacker Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have several players on the COVID-19 list and head coach Kevin Stefanski is out for the playoff game against the Steelers due to his own positive test. But as of Thursday afternoon, Sunday’s matchup is still on.