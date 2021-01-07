Bruce Arians on Mike Evans: I think he’s got a chance

Getty Images

After Mike Evans was able to practice on Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn’t definitive either way on the wide receiver’s availability for Saturday’s playoff game.

“I think he’s got a chance,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Evans hyperextended his knee during Sunday’s victory over the Falcons. He did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday before getting on the field Thursday.

Earlier this week, Evans’ teammate Chris Godwin said he wouldn’t want to be the one to tell Evans he can’t play, underlining Evans’ desire to play his first career postseason game.

Arians noted cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) will also be a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since Week 15 with the injury.

Though linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, Arians said he got on the field Thursday and will be fine to play against Washington.