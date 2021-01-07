Cairo Santos is the NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The last time the Bears went to the playoffs, their chances of advancing ended with Cody Parkey double doinking a field goal off the uprights in a loss to the Eagles.

Chicago is back in the tournament this year and Cairo Santos‘ play down the stretch should give them hope of a better outcome if things come down to a kick again.

Santos was named the NFC’s special teams player of the month on Thursday. He went 12-of-12 on field goals in the final five weeks of the regular season to run his streak of consecutive makes to a franchise-record 27. He was also 16-of-17 on extra points over the final five games of the regular season.

The veteran kicker was 30-of-32 on field goals and 36-of-37 on extra points for the season