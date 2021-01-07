Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco willing to be patient with coaching hire

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have several candidates lined up for interviews for their open head coaching position following their decision to move on from Anthony Lynn this week. Some of those candidates are coaching for teams in the playoffs, which would make them unavailable to join a new team until their postseason run has concluded.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said they are willing to be patient, if necessary, for the candidate they believe is the best for the job.

“If it’s something that we have to wait for. We’ll wait. We’ll wait and we’ll make it work,” Telesco said on Wednesday.

The Chargers are reported to be interested in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Of the eight known candidates, six are a part of teams still alive in the postseason.

The new head coach will be the third hired with Telesco as G.M. Mike McCoy served in the position from 2013-16 with Lynn getting the last four seasons in the role.

With Justin Herbert in place at quarterback on the heels of a record-setting rookie season, the Chargers job could be a fairly attractive opening this offseason.

“We have an opportunity to ascend and ascend quickly,” Telesco said. “We’ve got work to do. Obviously it’s nowhere near a perfect roster, but I think we got a bright future here.”