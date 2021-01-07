Chase Young named NFC defensive player of month, NFL defensive rookie of month

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young was PFT’s choice as the league’s defensive rookie of the year and he picked up some more awards on Thursday.

The NFL announced that Young has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month and the league’s defensive rookie of the month. It’s the first time that Young has won either prize.

Young had 17 tackles, three sacks, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the final month of his rookie campaign. He returned one of the fumbles for a touchdown to help the Football Team knock off the 49ers in Week 14.

Young’s efforts helped Washington win the NFC East and he’ll continue his outstanding rookie season against the Buccaneers this Saturday.