Chiefs sign Dustin Colquitt to practice squad

Getty Images

Punter Dustin Colquitt is back with the Chiefs.

The team is signing Colquitt to its practice squad, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Colquitt spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs before parting ways with the team this offseason. He punted in five games with the Steelers earlier this season and signed with the Bucs’ practice squad after Pittsburgh cut him Oct. 23.

The Jaguars signed Colquitt off the Bucs’ practice squad Dec. 24, and he punted in one game for Jacksonville.

The Chiefs made Colquitt a third-round choice in 2005.