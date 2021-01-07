Daniel Carlson named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Raiders kicker had a strong year for his third pro season and he was especially strong in Las Vegas’ last five games of the season.

Carlson accounted for 44 points in the Raiders’ December and January games, hitting all 10 of his field goals and 14 of his 15 extra points.

He’s now been named the AFC special teams player of the month for his performance.

Carlson rebounded from an inconsistent 2019 to end 2020 as one of the league’s best kickers. He was 33-of-35 on field goals after finishing 19-of-26 last season. He also increased his touchback percentage from 53.5 in 2019 to 64.2.

Carlson finished the year tied for the league lead with 144 total points, which also set a new Raiders franchise record.