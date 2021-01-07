DeForest Buckner is the AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner compiled a strong 2020 season, but he was particularly good over the last five weeks of the season.

He registered 7.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble — recording at least 2.0 sacks in three games.

Buckner has now been named AFC defensive player of the month for his performances.

Indianapolis sent a first-round pick to San Francisco for Buckner in March, and the club should be thrilled with the return on its investment. Buckner finished the 2020 regular season with 9.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

He’ll be a big part of the club’s defensive plan to stop an explosive Bills Offense in Saturday’s wild-card matchup.