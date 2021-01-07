DeForest Buckner limited in practice, questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was able to get on the practice field Thursday, but the team isn’t sure he’ll be able to go on Sunday.

Buckner has been listed as questionable due to the ankle injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks. Buckner has not missed any game action, although head coach Frank Reich said that doesn’t mean that the ankle isn’t an issue for one of their defensive stars.

“Every game it gets aggravated a little,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

The last few weeks suggest Buckner is going to be in the lineup against the Bills and the Colts will need him to maximize their chances of coming away with a win.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) and tackle Will Holden (ankle) have been ruled out of the contest.